Three skiers killed in avalanche in France’s Val d’Isere resort

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Three skiers died after being swept away in an avalanche in the upmarket French Alpine ski resort of Val d’Isere on Friday, Cedric Bonnevie, who is in charge of the resort’s pistes, told reporters.

Bonnevie said one of the victims was a French national while the others were foreigners.

Bonnevie said an inquiry into the incident was underway. It appeared that one of the victims had been caught in the avalanche high up on the mountain slope and that the two others had been among a group of five, including a professional guide, lower down the mountain face who did not see the approaching disaster, he added.

It was not clear what caused the avalanche, Bonnevie said.

Meteo France, the national weather service, on Thursday had placed the local area under a red alert for avalanche risk.

