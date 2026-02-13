https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/13/ukraine-s-fm-says-china-could-help-end-the-war-invites-counterpart-to-ukraine

Ukraine’s FM says China could help end the war, invites counterpart to Ukraine

Il Ministro della Difesa ucraino afferma che la Cina potrebbe aiutare a porre fine alla guerra e invita la controparte in Ucraina

Reuters
13.2.2026
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo (Reuters)

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that he had invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Ukraine, adding that Beijing could help to end the four-year war with Russia.

“China can play an important role in bringing about a just peace for Ukraine,” Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel Novyny. Live after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“We appreciate China’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and we had a very substantive and pragmatic conversation.”

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Writing by Olena Harmash; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

