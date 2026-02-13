Ukraine’s FM says China could help end the war, invites counterpart to Ukraine

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that he had invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Ukraine, adding that Beijing could help to end the four-year war with Russia.

“China can play an important role in bringing about a just peace for Ukraine,” Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel Novyny. Live after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“We appreciate China’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and we had a very substantive and pragmatic conversation.”

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Writing by Olena Harmash; Editing by Daniel Flynn)