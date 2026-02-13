https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/13/un-voices-concern-over-criticism-of-expert-on-palestinian-rights

UN voices concern over criticism of expert on Palestinian rights

L’ONU esprime preoccupazione per le critiche all’esperto sui diritti dei palestinesi

Reuters
13.2.2026
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo (Reuters)

GENEVA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A U.N. human rights spokesperson said on Friday she was very worried about attacks on independent U.N. experts after European governments criticised Francesca Albanese who is mandated to report on human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We are very worried. We are concerned that U.N. officials, independent experts and judicial officials, are increasingly subjected to personal attacks, threats and misinformation that distracts from the serious human rights issues,” said U.N. human rights office spokesperson Marta Hurtado at a Geneva press briefing.

This follows criticism from Germany and other states this week over Albanese’s alleged criticism of Israel. She denies having made the remarks.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

