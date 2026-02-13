US judge orders Trump administration to facilitate deported college student’s return

BOSTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Boston on Friday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to facilitate the return of a college student it acknowledged it had deported to Honduras in violation of a court order but had declined to bring back.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns said it was “time for the government to make amends” as he gave it two weeks to facilitate the return of Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a Babson College student who was deported after being detained at an airport while traveling to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her family in Texas.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese)