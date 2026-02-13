https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/13/us-military-says-it-completed-syria-mission-to-transfer-isis-members-to-iraq

US military says it completed Syria mission to transfer ISIS members to Iraq

L’esercito americano dichiara di aver completato la missione in Siria per trasferire i membri dell’ISIS in Iraq

Reuters
13.2.2026
U.S. military vehicles escort buses transporting Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq, according to a security source from the Syrian Democratic Forces, in Qamishli, Syria, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Orhan Qereman (Reuters)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. military forces have completed their mission in Syria to transfer Islamic State detainees to Iraq, U.S. Central Command said on Friday.

“The 23-day transfer mission began on Jan. 21 and resulted in U.S. forces successfully transporting more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters from detention facilities in Syria to Iraqi custody,” Central Command said in a statement.

The transfer started after a rapid offensive by Syrian government forces in northeast Syria against Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a U.S. ally which had guarded the Islamic State detainees and the facilities where they were incarcerated for years.

On January 29, the United States brokered a ceasefire deal that set out a phased integration of Kurdish fighters into the central state.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; Writing by Feras Dalatey; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Alimentazione La pasta protagonista delle Olimpiadi Andrew Keh
Editoriali La fine delle libertà a Hong Kong
Israele I crimini tra palestinesi convengono a Israele Neve Gordon
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati