U.S. military says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing three

L’esercito americano dichiara di aver colpito un’imbarcazione nei Caraibi, uccidendo tre persone

Reuters
14.2.2026

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said in a social media post that it had struck a vessel in the Caribbean on Friday, killing three people.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Costas Pitas; Editing by Christian Martinez)

