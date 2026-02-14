U.S. military says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing three

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said in a social media post that it had struck a vessel in the Caribbean on Friday, killing three people.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Costas Pitas; Editing by Christian Martinez)
13 febbraio (Reuters) - L’esercito statunitense ha dichiarato in un post sui social media di aver colpito venerdì un’imbarcazione nei Caraibi, uccidendo tre persone.
(Articoli di Ismail Shakil e Costas Pitas; Montaggio di Christian Martinez)
