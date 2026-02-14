Zelenskiy says US too often asks Ukraine, not Russia, for concessions

KYIV, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope on Saturday that U.S.-brokered peace talks next week in Geneva will be serious and substantive, but he voiced concern that Ukraine was being asked “too often” to make concessions.

“We truly hope that the trilateral meetings next week will be serious, substantive, helpful for all us but honestly sometimes it feels like the sides are talking about completely different things,” Zelenskiy said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

“The Americans often return to the topic of concessions and too often those concessions are discussed only in the context of Ukraine, not Russia.”

