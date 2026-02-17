https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/17/iran-to-close-parts-of-hormuz-strait-for-few-hours-during-military-drill-fars-news-agency-says

Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for few hours during military drill, Fars news agency says

L’Iran chiuderà alcune parti dello stretto di Hormuz per alcune ore durante le esercitazioni militari, afferma l’agenzia di stampa Fars

Reuters
17.2.2026
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo (Reuters)

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Parts of the Strait of Hormuz will close for a few hours on Tuesday due to ‘security precautions’ for shipping safety, semi-official Fars news agency reported, as the Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in the waterway.

The strait is the world’s most vital oil export route, which connects the biggest Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

