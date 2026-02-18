Foreign spies can see Telegram messages sent by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ifax cites minister

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s minister for digital development Maksud Shadayev said on Wednesday that foreign intelligence services are able to see messages sent by Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine using the Telegram messaging app, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian authorities have imposed restrictions on Telegram over what they say is its failure to delete extremist content amid speculation that the app will be completely blocked later this year.

