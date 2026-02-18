https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/18/poland-bars-chinese-made-cars-from-military-sites-over-data-security-fears

Poland bars Chinese-made cars from military sites over data security fears

Reuters
18.2.2026

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poland has barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities due to concerns their onboard sensors could be used to collect sensitive data, the Polish Army said on Tuesday evening.

The army said in a statement that such vehicles may still be allowed onto secured sites if specified functions are disabled and other safeguards required under each facility’s security rules are in place.

To limit the risk of exposing confidential information, the military has also banned connecting company phones to infotainment systems in vehicles manufactured in China.

The restrictions do not apply to publicly accessible military locations such as hospitals, clinics, libraries, prosecutors’ offices or garrison clubs, the army said.

It added that the measures are precautionary and align with practices used by NATO members and other allies to ensure high standards of protection for defence infrastructure.

