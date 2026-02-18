Thailand talks with post-election Myanmar as “bridge” to ASEAN

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s foreign minister will meet his Myanmar counterpart on Wednesday in a bid to chart a path towards peace in a civil war-ravaged Myanmar with the help of its Southeast Asian neighbours after an election that entrenched military power.

Myanmar has been engulfed in nationwide conflict and repression since a military coup in 2021 that toppled the first democratic administration in half a century.

The military-backed party claimed victory in January after elections in limited areas, a vote criticised by the United Nations and rights groups.

Holding the bilateral meeting with Myanmar’s Than Swe, a former general and diplomat, could be a crucial point for peace after the election, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters late on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s meeting will discuss the way forward for the bilateral ties and also relations between Myanmar and the Association of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), his ministry said in a statement.

“We have not said we’ve accepted (the election), but it’s the reality that an election has happened, so we’ll help by being a bridge. But for us to help them, they have to help us,” Sihasak said.

“It’s time for ASEAN to move. We can have conversations to help the transition be positive … so they can understand ASEAN’s good intentions,” he said.

Thailand potentially has more at stake in Myanmar than any other ASEAN member, as it shares a 2,400-km (1,500-mile) border that is also Myanmar’s longest with any neighbour.

Than Swe served as Myanmar’s ambassador to the United States in 2012 and later rose after the 2021 coup to serve as deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Editing by Andrei Khalip)