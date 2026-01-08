https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/08/china-s-top-diplomat-meets-ethiopian-pm-pledges-deeper-cooperation

China’s top diplomat meets Ethiopian PM, pledges deeper cooperation

Il diplomatico cinese incontra il premier etiope e si impegna ad approfondire la cooperazione

Reuters
8.1.2026
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at the ministerial conference of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China September 3, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Pool/File Photo (Reuters)

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday and called for greater cooperation in infrastructure, green industry, the digital economy and other fields, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Wang, who is on an annual New Year tour of Africa, said China is willing to enhance alignment of development strategies with Ethiopia to promote their “all-weather strategic partnership” to new heights.

