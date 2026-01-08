China’s top diplomat meets Ethiopian PM, pledges deeper cooperation

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday and called for greater cooperation in infrastructure, green industry, the digital economy and other fields, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Wang, who is on an annual New Year tour of Africa, said China is willing to enhance alignment of development strategies with Ethiopia to promote their “all-weather strategic partnership” to new heights.

(Reporting by Shi Bu, Xiuhao Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)