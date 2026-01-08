https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/08/china-says-it-will-release-more-details-about-extradition-case-from-cambodia

China says it will release more details about extradition case from Cambodia

La Cina dichiara che renderà noti ulteriori dettagli sul caso di estradizione dalla Cambogia

Reuters
8.1.2026
China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning attends a press conference in Beijing, China July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang (Reuters)

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it will release more information related to the extradition of an individual named Chen Zhi from Cambodia, without confirming the person’s whereabouts or if he is the same person sanctioned by the U.S. and Britain, accused of operating large online scam centres.

The relevant authorities in China will release information about the specific situation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said when asked about the case.

“China is willing to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with neighbouring countries, including Cambodia, to safeguard the security of people’s lives and property … and cooperation between countries in the region,” Mao told a regular press conference.

Cambodia said on Wednesday it had extradited three people to China, including an individual named Chen Zhi, after a joint investigation into transnational crime, amid international probes into sprawling “scam centres”.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen and Beijing Newsroom)

