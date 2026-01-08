https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/08/europe-discusses-response-to-us-threat-on-greenland-eu-s-kallas-says

Europe discusses response to US threat on Greenland, EU’s Kallas says

L&#39;Europa discute la risposta alla minaccia statunitense sulla Groenlandia, dice Kallas dell&#39;Unione europea

Reuters
8.1.2026
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas arrives at a European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The EU has discussed what a European response would look like if the U.S. threat on acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is real, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

“The messages that we hear regarding Greenland are extremely concerning,” Kallas told reporters at a press briefing with Egypt’s Foreign Affairs minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo.

President Donald Trump remains committed to the NATO alliance even as he and his national security team are holding active discussions about a U.S. purchase of Greenland, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

