Mexico murder rate down 40% under Sheinbaum, president says

Il tasso di omicidi in Messico è diminuito del 40% sotto Sheinbaum, dice il presidente

Reuters
8.1.2026
Mexico City’s Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha (Reuters)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s daily murder rate has fallen nearly 40% from where it was when Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took office, government officials said on Thursday.

The daily homicide average in December 2025 was 52.4, down from 86.9 in September 2024, the month before Sheinbaum took office. 

“It is the lowest number since 2016,” Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference alongside security officials. 

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Brendan O’Boyle; Writing by Brendan O’Boyle)

