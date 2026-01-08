https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/08/somalia-says-it-is-investigating-yemen-separatist-leader-flight-via-mogadishu

Somalia says it is investigating Yemen separatist leader flight via Mogadishu

La Somalia indaga sul volo del leader separatista dello Yemen via Mogadiscio

Reuters
8.1.2026
A billboard displays an image of Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), who, according to the Saudi-backed coalition, fled to an unknown destination, in Aden, Yemen January 7, 2026. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman (Reuters)

MOGADISHU, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Somalia’s immigration and citizenship agency said on Thursday that it had launched an investigation after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen accused the United Arab Emirates of spiriting a separatist leader out of the country via Mogadishu airport.

The Saudi-led coalition said that Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of a UAE-backed southern separatist group, had left Yemen by boat for Somaliland, before boarding an aircraft to Mogadishu that was later tracked to a military airport in Abu Dhabi.

Somalia said it was investigating whether its airport had been used illegally.

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Comincia la festa, New York, Stati Uniti
Immagini A perdita d’occhio, Nuseirat, Striscia di Gaza
Immagini Fiato alle trombe, Ndwedwe, Sudafrica
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati