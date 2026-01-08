https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/08/us-withdrawal-from-climate-treaty-is-colossal-own-goal-says-un-climate-chief

US withdrawal from climate treaty is ‘colossal own goal’, says UN climate chief

Il ritiro degli Stati Uniti dal trattato sul clima è un "colossale autogol", dice il capo delle Nazioni Unite per il clima

Reuters
8.1.2026
Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC attends the United Nations climate change conference COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 18, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (Reuters)

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The United States’ decision to withdraw from the U.N.’s key climate treaty is a “colossal own goal” that will harm the U.S. economy, jobs and living standards, United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell said on Thursday.

“While all other nations are stepping forward together, this latest step back from global leadership, climate cooperation and science can only harm the U.S. economy, jobs and living standards, as wildfires, floods, mega-storms and droughts get rapidly worse,” Stiell said in a statement.

“It is a colossal own goal which will leave the U.S. less secure and less prosperous.”

