https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/08/venezuela-s-top-lawmaker-says-significant-number-of-prisoners-including-foreigners-to-be-freed

Venezuela’s top lawmaker says significant number of prisoners, including foreigners, to be freed

Il principale legislatore venezuelano afferma che un numero significativo di prigionieri, compresi gli stranieri, sarà liberato

Reuters
8.1.2026
Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, speaks during the opening of the 2026 legislative period, after the U.S. launched a strike on the country and captured Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 5, 2026. REUTERS (Reuters)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday that a significant number of both foreign and Venezuelan prisoners will be freed in the coming hours.

The liberations, a repeated demand of the country’s opposition, are a gesture of peace, Rodriguez said, adding the action was unilateral and not agreed with any other party.

“The Bolivarian government, together with state institutions, has decided to release a significant number of Venezuelan and foreign individuals, and these release processes are taking place as of this very moment,” Rodriguez added.

(Reporting by Reuters)

