Japan PM Takaichi considering snap election in February, Yomiuri newspaper says

Il premier giapponese Takaichi sta valutando la possibilità di indire elezioni lampo a febbraio, secondo il quotidiano Yomiuri

9.1.2026
Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling a snap election for parliament’s lower house in the first half of February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing political sources.

The move would allow Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, to take advantage of the strong approval ratings she’s enjoyed since taking office in October. Her tough stance on China has appealed to right-wing voters but has fueled a major diplomatic dispute with the powerful Asian neighbour.

Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is in coalition with the right-wing Ishin party. Their coalition is a few seats short of a majority in Japan’s lower house.

