Venezuela says interim president Rodriguez not planning trips abroad

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government on Friday said interim president Delcy Rodriguez is not due to carry out any international trips in the near future, after Colombian President Gustavo Petro suggested there could be an upcoming meeting in his country.

Rodriguez’s administration is “focused as a government on the domestic agenda,” Communications Minister Freddy Ñañez said in a post on Telegram.

Petro had told newspaper El Pais in an interview published on Friday that his Venezuelan counterpart was expected to visit the Colombian capital Bogota in the coming weeks.

“She has asked for two weeks. She needs to see what is happening in her own country,” Petro was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Iñigo Alexander; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Sarah Morland)