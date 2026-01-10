https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/10/bessent-says-australia-india-invited-to-g7-meeting-on-critical-minerals

Bessent says Australia, India invited to G7 meeting on critical minerals

Bessent dice che Australia e India sono state invitate alla riunione del G7 sui minerali critici

Reuters
10.1.2026
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens prior to U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signing an executive order on AI in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago (Reuters)

SAVAGE, Minnesota, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Australia and several other countries would join a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies that he is hosting in Washington on Monday to discuss critical minerals.

Bessent said he had been pressing for a separate meeting on the issue since last summer’s summit of G7 leaders, and finance ministers had already held a virtual meeting in December.

India was also invited to attend the meeting, Bessent told Reuters in an interview after touring the Minneapolis-area engineering lab of RV and boat maker Winnebago Industries. He said he was unsure if it had accepted the invitation.

It was not immediately clear which other countries had been invited.

(Reporting by David Lawder; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Stephen Coates)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast Nel nido dei serpenti
Danimarca La Groenlandia non vuole farsi prendere dal panico Michael Jarlner
Crisi climatica Come ridurre le emissioni dei trasporti aerei Gabriele Crescente
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati