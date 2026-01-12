Cuba’s Diaz-Canel says there are no current talks with US government

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday there are no talks with the United States government, except for technical contacts in the migration field.

Diaz-Canel said on social media Cuba has “always been willing to maintain dialogue with the U.S. on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect and the principles of international law.”

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that no more Venezuelan oil or money would go to Cuba and suggested the Communist-run island should strike a deal with Washington.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood;)