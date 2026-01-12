https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/12/cuba-s-diaz-canel-says-there-are-no-current-talks-with-us-government

Cuba’s Diaz-Canel says there are no current talks with US government

Diaz-Canel dice che non ci sono colloqui in corso con il governo statunitense

Reuters
12.1.2026
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attends a plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk, Belarus June 26, 2025. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (Reuters)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday there are no talks with the United States government, except for technical contacts in the migration field.

Diaz-Canel said on social media Cuba has “always been willing to maintain dialogue with the U.S. on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect and the principles of international law.”

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that no more Venezuelan oil or money would go to Cuba and suggested the Communist-run island should strike a deal with Washington.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood;)

