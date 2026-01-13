https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/13/japan-s-takaichi-south-korea-s-lee-meet-to-discuss-security-economic-ties

Japan’s Takaichi, South Korea’s Lee meet to discuss security, economic ties

Il giapponese Takaichi e il sudcoreano Lee si incontrano per discutere di sicurezza e legami economici

Reuters
13.1.2026
Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her first policy speech in the parliament, in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo (Reuters)

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met in Japan on Tuesday as the two East Asian neighbours look to bolster security and economic cooperation.

The two leaders are widely expected to discuss denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the fate of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea and cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The meeting in Nara, Takaichi’s home prefecture, comes a week after Lee met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Tokyo and Beijing remain locked in a diplomatic dispute following remarks by Takaichi that Japan could deploy its forces if a Chinese attack on Taiwan posed an existential threat.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, a claim the self-governing island rejects. 

Lee, who will spend two days in Japan, said earlier that while the diplomatic stand-off was not desirable for regional peace, he would not intervene in the dispute.

Takaichi and Lee will deliver a joint statement after their summit.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast Il blackout di Berlino
Serie tv Adolescence non sconvolge Laurie Penny
Dear Daddy Controllo parentale Claudio Rossi Marcelli
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati