https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/13/over-100-children-killed-in-gaza-since-ceasefire-unicef-says

Over 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire, UNICEF says

Oltre 100 bambini uccisi a Gaza dal cessate il fuoco, dice l&#39;UNICEF

Reuters
13.1.2026
Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of a war-damaged building after parts of it collapsed, on a windy winter day, in Gaza City, January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas (Reuters)

GENEVA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. children’s agency said on Tuesday that over 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the October ceasefire, including victims of drone and quadcopter attacks.

“More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire of early October,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters at a U.N. briefing by video link from Gaza.

“Survival remains conditional, whilst the bombings and the shootings have slowed, have reduced during the ceasefire, they have not stopped.”

He said that nearly all the deaths of the 60 boys and 40 girls were from military attacks including air strikes, drone strikes, tank shelling, gunfire and quadcopters and a few were from war remnants that exploded.

The tally is likely an underestimate since it is only based on deaths for which sufficient information was available, he said.

(Reporting by Emma FargeEditing by Madeline Chambers)

