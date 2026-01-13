Over 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire, UNICEF says

GENEVA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. children’s agency said on Tuesday that over 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the October ceasefire, including victims of drone and quadcopter attacks.

“More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire of early October,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters at a U.N. briefing by video link from Gaza.

“Survival remains conditional, whilst the bombings and the shootings have slowed, have reduced during the ceasefire, they have not stopped.”

He said that nearly all the deaths of the 60 boys and 40 girls were from military attacks including air strikes, drone strikes, tank shelling, gunfire and quadcopters and a few were from war remnants that exploded.

The tally is likely an underestimate since it is only based on deaths for which sufficient information was available, he said.

