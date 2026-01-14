https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/brazil-s-lula-leads-right-wing-rivals-ahead-of-2026-election-poll-shows

Brazil’s Lula leads right-wing rivals ahead of 2026 election, poll shows

Il Brasile di Lula è in testa ai rivali di destra in vista delle elezioni del 2026, secondo un sondaggio

Reuters
14.1.2026
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts before a ceremony to launch a digital platform for tax reform in Brasilia, Brazil January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo (Reuters)

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas in voting intentions for this year’s election, a Quaest poll commissioned by brokerage Genial showed on Wednesday.

* In a first round scenario, Lula would have 36% of thevote, against Flavio Bolsonaro’s 23% and Freitas’s 9%. * Lula would beat Flavio Bolsonaro 45%-38% in a run-off,compared with 46%-36% in a December poll. * The president would defeat Freitas 44%-39% in a potentialsecond round, compared with 45%-35% in the previous poll. * Quaest surveyed 2,004 people between January 8-11. Thepoll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points in eitherdirection.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Isabel Teles)

