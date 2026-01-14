Carney in Beijing to reset ‘complex’ Canada-China ties, says minister

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is visiting Beijing to reset what is a complex bilateral relationship, Foreign Minister Anita Anand told reporters on Wednesday at the start of the trip.

Anand said talks about Chinese restrictions on Canadian canola exports had been productive and said work on the matter would continue. Canada would continue to hold what she called difficult conversations with China and would talk about human rights, she added.

(Reporting by Maria Cheng, writing by David Ljunggren)