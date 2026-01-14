https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/carney-in-beijing-to-reset-complex-canada-china-ties-says-minister

Carney in Beijing to reset ‘complex’ Canada-China ties, says minister

Carney a Pechino per reimpostare i "complessi" legami Canada-Cina, dice il ministro

Reuters
14.1.2026
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney departs a plane at Beijing Capital International Airport, during the first visit by a Canadian Prime Minister to China since 2017, in Beijing, China January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio (Reuters)

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is visiting Beijing to reset what is a complex bilateral relationship, Foreign Minister Anita Anand told reporters on Wednesday at the start of the trip.

Anand said talks about Chinese restrictions on Canadian canola exports had been productive and said work on the matter would continue. Canada would continue to hold what she called difficult conversations with China and would talk about human rights, she added.

(Reporting by Maria Cheng, writing by David Ljunggren)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Letteratura La ricetta di Agatha Christie John Lanchester
America Latina Mappa di una criminalità in espansione Pablo Ferri
Romania In giro per il mondo a imparare il mestiere Oana Filip
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati