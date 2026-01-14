EU’s von der Leyen: Greenlanders can count on us

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday there is a strong relationship between the EU and Greenland and that Greenlanders could rely on the EU’s support.

She added that the security of the Arctic region is a key topic for the EU.

“We respect the wishes of the Greenlanders and their interests and they can count on us,” she said in a news conference in Brussels.

