EU’s von der Leyen: Greenlanders can count on us

La von der Leyen dell&#39;Unione europea: I groenlandesi possono contare su di noi

Reuters
14.1.2026
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference to present the loan to support Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026 and 2027 in Brussels, Belgium January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Omar Havana (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday there is a strong relationship between the EU and Greenland and that Greenlanders could rely on the EU’s support.

She added that the security of the Arctic region is a key topic for the EU.

“We respect the wishes of the Greenlanders and their interests and they can count on us,” she said in a news conference in Brussels.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczweski and Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

