French government survives first no-confidence vote over Mercosur trade deal

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s government survived a first vote of no confidence in parliament on Wednesday that had been called in protest against a sweeping trade deal agreed between the EU and the South American Mercosur bloc.

The motion, filed by the hard-left France Unbowed party (LFI), was backed by 256 members of parliament. 288 votes were needed for the motion to pass.

A second no confidence motion, filed by the far-right National Rally (RN) on the same grounds, will be voted on shortly.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Inti Landauro)