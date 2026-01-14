https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/french-government-survives-first-no-confidence-vote-over-mercosur-trade-deal

French government survives first no-confidence vote over Mercosur trade deal

Il governo francese sopravvive al primo voto di sfiducia sull&#39;accordo commerciale con il Mercosur

14.1.2026
General view of the hemicycle during a debate before votes on two no-confidence motions against the French government tabled by members of parliament of La France Insoumise (France Unbowed - LFI) and the Rassemblement National (National Rally - RN), in res (Reuters)

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s government survived a first vote of no confidence in parliament on Wednesday that had been called in protest against a sweeping trade deal agreed between the EU and the South American Mercosur bloc.

The motion, filed by the hard-left France Unbowed party (LFI), was backed by 256 members of parliament. 288 votes were needed for the motion to pass.

A second no confidence motion, filed by the far-right National Rally (RN) on the same grounds, will be voted on shortly.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Inti Landauro)

