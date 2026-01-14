French government survives second no-confidence vote over Mercosur trade deal

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s government on Wednesday survived a second vote of no confidence in the National Assembly that had been called in protest against the EU-Mercosur trade deal.

The motion, filed by the far-right National Rally (RN) party, was backed by 142 members of parliament’s lower house. 288 votes were needed for the motion to pass.

An earlier no-confidence motion filed by the hard-left on the same matter had also failed.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Inti Landauro; Editing by Richard Lough)