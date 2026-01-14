German finance minister calls for “European Patriotism” to counter global threats

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance minister called for a new era of “European patriotism” to protect the continent’s economic interests, proposing that companies receiving state aid be required to keep jobs in Europe and that public procurement prioritizes Europe-made goods.

Speaking at a lecture at the German Institute for Economic Research DIW Berlin on Wednesday, Lars Klingbeil said Europe must fundamentally rethink its approach as traditional alliances dissolve and trade becomes increasingly weaponized.

“We need more European patriotism,” Klingbeil said. “That means when we make public investments, we use goods produced in Europe.”

“The transatlantic alliance as we knew it is dissolving,” Klingbeil said, noting the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy shows the U.S. is “turning away from Europe politically and culturally”.

The finance minister argued that trade is increasingly weaponized through subsidies, overcapacity, tariffs and export controls, putting pressure on Germany’s export-oriented economy.

“We must become stronger and more sovereign so we don’t become pawns of the great powers,” Klingbeil said. “Those who believe we can simply export our way out of the current situation underestimate the upheavals taking place.”

Klingbeil outlined a strategy centered on strengthening European unity, diversifying trade partnerships beyond the U.S., and protecting European markets from unfair competition.

