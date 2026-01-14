Germany open to deepening ties with Syrian government, says Berlin

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Germany is open to deepening relations with the new Syrian government, a German government spokesperson said, adding that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation in the country.

“The German government is, of course, open to deepening relations and a fresh start with the new Syrian government,” said the spokesperson at regular government press conference.

The spokesperson added that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where deadly clashes broke out recently, also in close consultation with Damascus.

“The situation in Syria is such that it needs to be reassessed almost daily,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t want to give a new assessment of a specific situation at this moment. But I think we will have the opportunity to discuss this in more detail in the coming days.”

Germany’s Bild newspaper, citing security and government source, reported on Tuesday that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to visit Berlin early next week.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Madeline Chambers)