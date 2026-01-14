https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/iran-minister-says-there-is-no-plan-for-hanging-when-asked-about-protests

Iran minister says ‘there is no plan for hanging’ when asked about protests

Il ministro iraniano dice che "non c&#39;è alcun piano di impiccagione" quando gli si chiede delle proteste

Reuters
14.1.2026
Iranian demonstrators gather in a street during a protest over the collapse of the currency’s value, in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday “there is no plan” by Iran to hang people, when asked about the anti-government protests in the Middle Eastern nation.

“There is no plan for hanging,” the foreign minister told Fox News in an interview on the “Special Report with Bret Baier” show. “Hanging is out of the question,” he said.

According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Society, hangings are common in Iranian prisons.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

