Iran’s Revolutionary Guards point to battle readiness and increased missile stockpiles, state media says

Le Guardie Rivoluzionarie iraniane puntano alla prontezza di combattimento e all&#39;aumento delle scorte di missili, dicono i media statali

Reuters
14.1.2026
Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, Iran, November 12, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo (Reuters)

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran’s stockpile of missiles has increased since a 12-day war with Israel last year, Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Commander Majid Mousavi said on Wednesday according to state media, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of intervention amid anti-government protests in Iran.

“We are at the peak of our readiness,” Mousavi was quoted as saying by state media, adding that wartime damages had been repaired and output in various areas by the guards’ aerospace forces was higher than before June 2025.

