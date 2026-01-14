https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/kazakhstan-urges-europe-and-us-to-help-secure-oil-transport-after-cpc-attack

Kazakhstan urges Europe and US to help secure oil transport after CPC attack

Il Kazakistan esorta Europa e Stati Uniti a contribuire alla sicurezza del trasporto del petrolio dopo l&#39;attacco della CPC

Reuters
14.1.2026
Commercial vessels, including oil tankers, wait at an anchorage in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has urged Europe and the U.S. to help secure the transport of oil following drone attacks on tankers heading to a Black Sea terminal, the Central Asian country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that it made the request during meetings with ambassadors from several European countries, as well as U.S. representatives.

The ministry expressed “serious concern over the attacks carried out on January 13, 2026 by unmanned aerial vehicles against three tankers en route to the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the Black Sea”, the statement said.

(Reporting by Reuters. Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva. Editing by Mark Potter)

