NATO would be ‘more formidable’ with US control of Greenland, Trump says

La NATO sarebbe "più formidabile" con il controllo degli Stati Uniti sulla Groenlandia, dice Trump

Reuters
14.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Detroit Economic Club in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Reuters)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said anything less than Greenland “in the hands” of the United States was “unacceptable”, reiterating his demand for control of the Danish territory just hours ahead of a White House meeting on the issue.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable,” he added.

The Danish and Greenland foreign ministers will meet with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House later on Wednesday following weeks of Trump’s threats.

