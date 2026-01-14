Olympics-Armed gang rob jewellery store in Cortina d’Ampezzo

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - An armed gang of three raided a luxury jewellery store on Wednesday in the centre of Cortina d’Ampezzo, investigative sources said, a rare serious crime in the Alpine resort that will co-host the Winter Olympics next month.

The robbers struck in the Cacciari Salvati store that is located on Corso Italia, the main pedestrian street in Cortina, overpowering a shop assistant.

The gang was on the run and the value of their haul was not known. Italian media reported that a getaway car had been found close to Cortina, a town situated in the Dolomites in northern Italy.

The shop assistant was not injured during the raid.

Cortina, which has a resident population of only around 5,000 people, will be in the spotlight next month when it co-hosts the Winter Olympics with Milan.

The town previously staged the Winter Games in 1956 and a number of films including 1960s comedy “The Pink Panther” have been filmed there.

