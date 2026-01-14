https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/parliament-appoints-digital-guru-fedorov-as-ukraine-s-defence-minister

Parliament appoints digital guru Fedorov as Ukraine’s defence minister

Il Parlamento nomina il guru del digitale Fedorov ministro della Difesa ucraino

Reuters
14.1.2026
Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 29, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo (Reuters)

KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Wednesday appointed the government’s technical innovation guru Mykhailo Fedorov as the country’s new defence minister as the war with Russia approaches its four-year mark.

Fedorov, 34, who served as the first deputy prime minister and digital transformation minister and is widely respected for his ability to innovate, said he would promote reforms to modernise and strengthen the Ukrainian army.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Olena Harmash; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

