Parliament appoints digital guru Fedorov as Ukraine’s defence minister

KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Wednesday appointed the government’s technical innovation guru Mykhailo Fedorov as the country’s new defence minister as the war with Russia approaches its four-year mark.

Fedorov, 34, who served as the first deputy prime minister and digital transformation minister and is widely respected for his ability to innovate, said he would promote reforms to modernise and strengthen the Ukrainian army.

