Russia says attack on oil tanker near CPC was carried out by Ukrainian drones

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that an attack on the oil tanker Matilda in the Black Sea on January 13 was carried out by two Ukrainian strike UAVs about 100 km from the city of Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

Drones struck two oil tankers in the Black Sea on Tuesday, including one chartered by U.S. oil major Chevron, the companies involved said, as they sailed toward a terminal on the Russian coast.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )