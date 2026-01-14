https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/russia-says-talk-of-a-ceasefire-rather-than-a-full-peace-deal-in-ukraine-is-simply-not-serious

Russia says talk of a ceasefire, rather than a full peace deal, in Ukraine is simply not serious

La Russia afferma che i discorsi su un cessate il fuoco, piuttosto che su un accordo di pace completo, in Ucraina non sono seri.

Reuters
14.1.2026
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi in Moscow, Russia, January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool/File Photo (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Russia was open for peace talks on Ukraine but that talk of a ceasefire ahead of a full peace deal was simply not serious. 

Asked about a Bloomberg report that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are seeking to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that Putin had repeatedly said he is open to serious discussions about peace in Ukraine. 

It would, Lavrov said, be helpful if Washington briefed Moscow on the latest peace proposals for Ukraine. 

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Guy Faulconbridge )

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Letteratura La ricetta di Agatha Christie John Lanchester
America Latina Mappa di una criminalità in espansione Pablo Ferri
Viaggi Le storie di Xanthi Aspasia Kakari
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati