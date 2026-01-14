Three detained pro-Palestinian activists end hunger strike

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Three pro-Palestinian activists detained in Britain ended their hunger strike on Wednesday, with some of them facing imminent death from the effects of their protest, campaign group Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement.

All of the hunger strikers have been charged with offences allegedly carried out on behalf of Palestine Action, before the group was banned and designated a terrorist organisation.

Two are in custody over alleged involvement in a break-in at an Israeli-linked defence firm last year. The other was one of several accused of breaching a military air base in central England and damaging two aircraft in protest against Britain’s support for Israel.

Palestine Action was banned in July, putting it on a par with Islamic State or al Qaeda and making it a crime to be a member. Thousands have since been arrested for holding signs in support of the group.

(Reporting by William James)