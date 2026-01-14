Trump’s comments on Greenland to be taken seriously, French Prime Minister says

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump’s comments on Greenland should be taken seriously, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday in the lower house of parliament.

“It is clear that the Trump administration’s intentions are serious and must now be taken very seriously; we must absolutely not underestimate the word of the American president,” Lecornu told lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced France would open a consulate in Greenland next month.

(Reporting by John Irish, Dominique Vidalon and Inti Landauro)