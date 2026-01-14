https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/us-announces-launch-of-phase-two-of-gaza-plan-says-witkoff

US announces launch of phase two of Gaza plan, says Witkoff

Gli Stati Uniti annunciano il lancio della seconda fase del piano per Gaza, dice Witkoff

Reuters
14.1.2026
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff delivers a press conference upon the signing of the declaration on deploying post-ceasefire force in Ukraine, during the so-called ‘Coalition of the Willing’ summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 6, 2026. L (Reuters)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday the launch of phase two of the plan to end the conflict in Gaza with the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration in the enclave.

“The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” Witkoff wrote in a post on X.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Letteratura La ricetta di Agatha Christie John Lanchester
America Latina Mappa di una criminalità in espansione Pablo Ferri
Romania In giro per il mondo a imparare il mestiere Oana Filip
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati