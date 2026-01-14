US announces launch of phase two of Gaza plan, says Witkoff

Jan 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday the launch of phase two of the plan to end the conflict in Gaza with the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration in the enclave.
“The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” Witkoff wrote in a post on X.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Bhargav Acharya)