https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/14/zelenskiy-says-much-broader-changes-needed-to-ukraine-s-mobilisation-system

Zelenskiy says ‘much broader changes’ needed to Ukraine’s mobilisation system

Zelenskiy dice che sono necessari "cambiamenti molto più ampi" al sistema di mobilitazione dell&#39;Ucraina

Reuters
14.1.2026
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy waits to welcome Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo (Reuters)

KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that “much broader changes” were needed in the country’s system for mobilising troops for the war with Russia.

“Decisions have already been made to ensure a more equitable distribution of personnel among combat brigades,” he wrote on X after meeting newly appointed Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

“However, much broader changes are needed in the mobilization process that will guarantee more opportunities both for Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces and for economic processes in our state.”

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

