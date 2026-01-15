Russia expels British diplomat for spying

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that a British diplomat was being expelled after being identified as a British spy by the Federal Security Service.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, named the British diplomat and said he was working undercover for Britain’s spy service.

The diplomat has been given two weeks to leave Russia.

Russia’s foreign ministry summoned Britain’s Charge d’affaires in Russia to protest about the situation.

“It was again stressed that Moscow would not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence officers in Russia,” the foreign ministry said.

“A warning was also issued that if London escalates the situation, the Russian side will give a decisive ‘mirror’ response,” the ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)