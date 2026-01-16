https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/more-than-422-000-people-signed-contracts-with-russian-army-in-2025-a-drop-from-the-previous-year

More than 422,000 people signed contracts with Russian army in 2025, a drop from the previous year

Più di 422.000 persone hanno firmato contratti con l&#39;esercito russo nel 2025, in calo rispetto all&#39;anno precedente

Reuters
16.1.2026
Russia’s Deputy head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath laying ceremony marking Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia, February 23, 2024. Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtuk (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that 422,704 people had signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces last year, state news agencies reported.

The number of sign-ups is lower than in 2024, when about 450,000 people signed contracts to join the Russian army.

Medvedev, a former Russian president, was speaking at a meeting of fellow security officials about drone technology in video shared by Russian news agencies.

President Vladimir Putin said in his end-of-year news conference in December that recruitment among drone operators was particularly strong in 2025.

Some 32,000 people had also joined volunteer brigades and gone off to fight in Ukraine last year, Medvedev added on Friday, according to news agencies.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Dear Daddy Una battuta di troppo Claudio Rossi Marcelli
Stati Uniti La violenza come strategia di governo Elizabeth Bruenig
Cultura Con Wikipedia non si diventa miliardari Amy Chozick
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati