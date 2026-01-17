https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/17/eu-and-mercosur-sign-trade-deal-after-25-years-of-negotiations

EU and Mercosur sign trade deal after 25 years of negotiations

Unione europea e Mercosur firmano un accordo commerciale dopo 25 anni di negoziati

Reuters
17.1.2026

By Daniela Desantis and Philip Blenkinsop

ASUNCION, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Top officials from the EU and the South American bloc Mercosur signed a free trade agreement on Saturday in Paraguay, paving the way for the European Union’s largest ever trade accord after 25 years of negotiations.

The agreement, which has been highly contested in Europe, must now gain the consent of the European Parliament. It also must be ratified by legislatures of Mercosur members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, which is expected to be a smoother process.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion, Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, and Brendan O’Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Dear Daddy Una battuta di troppo Claudio Rossi Marcelli
Stati Uniti La violenza come strategia di governo Elizabeth Bruenig
Cultura Con Wikipedia non si diventa miliardari Amy Chozick
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati