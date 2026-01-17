https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/17/us-kills-al-qaeda-affiliate-leader-tied-to-december-attack-in-syria-centcom-says

US kills al-Qaeda affiliate leader tied to December attack in Syria, Centcom says

Gli Stati Uniti uccidono un leader affiliato ad Al-Qaeda legato all&#39;attacco di dicembre in Siria, dice il Centcom

Reuters
17.1.2026

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. military forces on Friday killed an al-Qaeda affiliate leader linked to an Islamic State attack on Americans in Syria last month, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Saturday.

Bilal Hasan al-Jasim had “direct ties” to an ISIS gunman who killed and injured U.S. and Syrian personnel on December 13 in Palmyra, Syria, Central Command said.

“The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command, in a statement. 

Since the December 13 attack, U.S. forces have been conducting strikes in Syria, with the U.S. military saying it has hit more than 100 ISIS targets. 

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Dear Daddy Una battuta di troppo Claudio Rossi Marcelli
Stati Uniti La violenza come strategia di governo Elizabeth Bruenig
Cultura Con Wikipedia non si diventa miliardari Amy Chozick
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati