Explosion at steel plate factory in China’s Inner Mongolia region kills 2, state media reports

Esplosione in una fabbrica di lamiere d&#39;acciaio nella regione cinese della Mongolia interna: 2 morti, secondo i media statali

Reuters
18.1.2026

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - An explosion at a steel plate factory in north China’s Inner Mongolia region killed two people and left five missing, according to local emergency management and fire rescue departments, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The explosion occurred at a plate plant of steelmaker Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union in Baotou city at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, CCTV reported.

Sixty-six people were hospitalized after the blast, with three in critical condition, the report said.

Local authorities dispatched rescue teams to the site to carry out search and rescue operations following the incident, and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, it said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

