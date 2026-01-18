India gets Trump’s invite to join Board of Peace on Gaza, source says

NEW DELHI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India has received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join his “Board of Peace” initiative that is aimed at resolving global conflicts, beginning with Gaza, a senior Indian government official said on Sunday.

It was not clear whether India would join the initiative. Its foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The invitation to India comes as ties between New Delhi and Washington are under strain due to the failure to secure a trade deal that would lower tariffs on India’s exports to the U.S. that are facing a levy of 50% currently, among the highest in the world.

Trump has extended invitations to some 60 countries for the initiative, including India’s neighbour Pakistan, whose government said earlier in the day that it would engage in international efforts for peace and security in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)