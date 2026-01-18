https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/18/pakistan-receives-us-invitation-to-join-board-of-peace-on-gaza

Pakistan receives US invitation to join Board of Peace on Gaza

Il Pakistan riceve l&#39;invito degli Stati Uniti a partecipare al Consiglio di pace su Gaza

Reuters
18.1.2026
Palestinians move past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Gaza City, January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas/File Photo (Reuters)

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

“Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions,” the statement added.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

