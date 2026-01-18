Pakistan receives US invitation to join Board of Peace on Gaza

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

“Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions,” the statement added.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)